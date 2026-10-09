Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

Elina Svitolina, the top Ukrainian tennis player, is guaranteed to climb in the world rankings following the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. This season, the 32-year-old athlete has been delivering consistent results and continues to get closer to her career highs.

Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, defeating American Ann Lee in two sets. This marks the fifth time in 2026 that the Ukrainian has reached this stage of the competition.

Thanks to this result, Svitolina has secured at least sixth place in the world rankings regardless of the outcome of her next match. Before the start of the tournament in China, she was ranked seventh with 4,809 points.

In the live rankings, the Ukrainian already has 5,024 points. Czech player Karolína Muchová, who suffered a defeat and ended her run in Beijing, can no longer overtake her. Elina Svitolina is also not threatened by Iga Swiatek: even if the Polish player wins the tournament, she will not be able to earn more than 4,784 points.

Thus, after the conclusion of the China Open, Elina will return to the top six in the world. She last held the sixth spot on October 25, 2021.

Svitolina’s career-high ranking remains third in the WTA rankings, a position she first reached in September 2017. The Ukrainian also ranked among the top three tennis players in the world in 2018 and 2019.

Her success in Beijing was yet another confirmation of Svitolina’s high level of play in 2026. This season, the Ukrainian has already won two titles: at the WTA 250 tournament in Auckland and the prestigious WTA 1000 event in Rome.

Her triumph in Italy was particularly memorable, as Elina defeated Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff in succession. In addition, the Ukrainian reached the final of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

At Grand Slam tournaments, Svitolina reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career and advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the sixth time. She also reached the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Toronto, as well as the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, throughout the season.

In Beijing, the Ukrainian has already matched her second-best result at the China Open by advancing to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals of the Beijing tournament, Svitolina will face China’s Zheng Qinwen. The match is scheduled for Friday, October 9. It will begin no earlier than 10:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

This was reported by Sport RBC.UA.

Read:

A soccer player for England’s “Sunderland” was fined for a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Eijah Wilson won a record-breaking fifth WNBA MVP award.

Rwanda has agreed to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Read us on