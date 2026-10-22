FIFA has launched a tender for US media rights to broadcast the 2030 men’s FIFA World Cup. Potential partners will also have an opportunity to acquire rights to the 2034 World Cup. Bids will be accepted until November 19, and the organization plans to select a new media partner by the end of the year.

Rights to two tournaments

The 2030 World Cup will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, while Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 tournament. FIFA would prefer to sell English-language and Spanish-language broadcast rights as a single package to one partner. This differs from the model used for the 2026 World Cup, when English-language rights belonged to Fox and Spanish-language rights belonged to Telemundo, part of NBCUniversal.

According to CNBC, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon and Disney had previously expressed interest in participating in the bidding. Media company executives suggested in July that the rights could cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. FIFA last sold US television rights to the men’s World Cup in 2011.

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Possible joint bids

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said the organization is prepared to consider both offers from a single buyer for the entire package and joint bids, including from a streaming service and a traditional broadcaster. After the application period ends, FIFA representatives plan to hold in-person meetings with media companies in the United States at the end of November. The organization may narrow the field of contenders and request final offers, or select the winner immediately.

Time zones and free broadcasts

The difference in time zones may affect the value of the rights: 2030 World Cup matches will take place in Europe and North Africa, while Riyadh, where the 2034 tournament will be held, is seven hours ahead of New York. At the same time, Gai expects matches to be available every day at a convenient time for US audiences. If a streaming platform obtains the rights, FIFA plans to ensure free access to a certain number of matches, through sublicensing or a free version of the service.

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