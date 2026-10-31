The UEFA Women's Champions League final of the 2026/27 season will take place at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on May 29, 2027. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:00. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing an official UEFA announcement.

The first UEFA women's club competition final in Poland

UEFA noted that this will be the first decisive match of a women's club competition under the organization's auspices to be held in Poland. Warsaw's National Stadium has already hosted five matches of the 2012 European Championship, the 2015 Europa League final and the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

A chance for Ewa Pajor to play in Warsaw

Polish forward Ewa Pajor plays for Barcelona's women's team, which has made a successful start in the 2026/27 Champions League season. After three matches, the Catalan club has three wins and a goal difference of 19:2.

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In the current edition of the tournament, Pajor has scored four goals: she netted a brace against a team from Paris and also scored in matches against Roma and HB Køge. In their most recent match, Barcelona defeated Danish club HB Køge 8:0 away from home, with Pajor scoring one of the goals.

Barcelona are the current holders of the trophy. In the previous final in Oslo, the team defeated Olympique Lyon 4:0, while Pajor scored two goals and finished the tournament as the top scorer with 11 goals.

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