Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia has announced that he is leaving LIV Golf and will return to the DP World Tour in 2027. The 46-year-old athlete also did not rule out a possible return to the PGA Tour and aims to make the European Ryder Cup team again.

Return to the DP World Tour

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Garcia joined LIV Golf in June 2022, shortly after the series was launched. The golfer has now said he will not take part in its next phase.

Announcing his return to the DP World Tour on the social network X, Garcia said that the tour had been an important part of his career from the very beginning and that he was proud to call it home again.

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The situation around LIV Golf

Garcia became the latest prominent player to announce his departure from LIV Golf, following Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Graeme McDowell. According to the outlet, the series is trying to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings as part of a restructuring of its ownership model after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund said in April that it would reduce funding.

From 1999 to 2020, Garcia won 27 titles on the European Tour and PGA Tour, including the Masters in 2017.

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