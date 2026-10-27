Irish racing driver Alex Dunne tested a Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, USA. The 20-year-old driver, who is fighting for the Formula 2 title, is considering a possible move to the American series in 2027, BBC Sport reports.

Test result

Dunne set the fastest time in the morning session, which also featured US-born Conor Daly. American teenager Nikita Johnson also tested alongside Dunne on Monday.

After the runs, Dunne said he liked the car and the track. According to him, IndyCar has significantly more power and downforce than the machinery he is used to. The driver also noted that he quickly felt comfortable behind the wheel and was the fastest in the morning session.

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Formula 2 title fight

Dunne is an Alpine junior and is contesting his second season in Formula 2, the support series for Formula 1 rounds. This season, he has claimed one victory and nine podiums. With two rounds remaining in the championship — in Qatar and Abu Dhabi — the Irishman is 18 points behind leader Rafael Camara, who is set to make his Formula 1 debut in 2027.

There are a limited number of seats in Formula 1 for the 2027 season. Dunne has also been linked with a possible third season in Formula 2, but if he wins the championship, he will not be able to return to the series next year. Dale Coyne Racing has not yet announced its plans for its driver line-up in 2027.

Dunne stressed that Formula 1 remains his main goal. At the same time, he called IndyCar a series that has always interested him and a potential alternative if the path to Formula 1 becomes more difficult.

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