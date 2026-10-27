Shevchenko presented the award to Yamal and congratulated Kane on winning the Golden Ball

Andriy Shevchenko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association, congratulated Harry Kane on winning the “Golden Ball — 2026” award and spoke about his role at the awards ceremony.

Shevchenko noted on Instagram that it was an honor for him to present Lamine Yamal with the award for the best young player under the age of 21. He also congratulated the Spaniard on his latest achievement and wished Kane success.

Shevchenko also thanked France Football and UEFA for the ceremony, which brought together different generations of soccer talent.

Shevchenko himself won the “Golden Ball” in 2004.

Source: Instagram

Zbigniew Boniek said he was somewhat surprised by the awarding of the Golden Ball to Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane. At the same time, the former soccer player said that the Englishman deserved the award to a certain extent.

Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona Women’s team coach Pere Romeu were named the best coaches of the year in their respective categories.

Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane shared his emotions after winning the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career. The soccer player thanked his teammates, coaches, his former club Tottenham, his family, and everyone who supported him on his journey to winning the award.

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