The New York Yankees team, which included Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final of a baseball tournament in Mumbai, India. The Yankees scored 78 points and held off their opponents, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Tournament participants

The competition took place at the Andheri Sports Complex in a three-on-three format. It featured Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Radha Yadav, as well as former Major League Baseball players Nick Swisher, Adrian Gonzalez, Jake Arrieta and Johnny Gomes.

Each of the four teams consisted of a baseball veteran, an Indian cricketer and an American softball player. The organizers presented the competition as a way to combine two sports that use a bat and a ball.

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Rules and results

A team received two points for a home run, four for hitting the target zone and one for catching a ball in the field. Five consecutive hits beyond the field doubled the team's score.

In the semifinal, the Dodgers, for whom Gonzalez played, edged past the Shardul Thakur-led Chicago Cubs, who had scored 44 points with one minute remaining. The Yankees, with Yadav, confidently defeated the Boston Red Sox. Softball player Rachel Garcia was named the tournament's most valuable player.

After the victory, Yadav said that cricket skills can help achieve results in baseball and that the sport itself would develop in India, in his opinion.

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