Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer match. Lionel Messi's team dropped to third place in the Eastern Conference after New England Revolution defeated New York Red Bulls 3-2.

Goals after the break

The first half ended goalless: Inter Miami had more possession and completed more passes but failed to open the scoring. In the 61st minute, Rodrigo De Paul passed to Casemiro, who found Luis Suarez with a first-time touch inside the penalty area. The Uruguayan controlled the ball, turned and curled it into the far top corner — the ball went into the net off the crossbar.

Cincinnati equalized in the 80th minute. Kenji Mboma Dem received the ball on the right flank, beat several defenders, moved into the center and shot into the far corner. Six minutes later, the team took the lead: Samuel Gidi struck with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area and sent the ball past Dayne St. Clair.

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Filippi's late goal

Messi was closely marked by opponents and was unable to get a shot on goal. De Paul found young Brazilian attacking player Riquelme Filippi, who had come on as a substitute, with a pass. He moved toward the corner of the penalty area and curled the ball between two defenders into the far corner to equalize.

At the end of the match, both teams had chances to snatch victory: Suarez shot at the goalkeeper, while Evander's effort was blocked by a defender from close range. The referee did not award a penalty after appeals for handball. As Al Jazeera reports, Inter Miami will play New England Revolution next Sunday.

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