In the Polish city of Opole, local side Odra defeated Śląsk Wrocław 2:1 after extra time in the Polish Cup round of 32. The hosts equalized in the final attack of stoppage time, then scored the decisive goal in extra time to reach the round of 16, Interia Sport reports.

Goals after the break

The first half ended goalless. In the 81st minute, Śląsk took the lead through Grzegorz Tomasiewicz, who had come on as a substitute shortly before.

The team from Wrocław retained its narrow advantage almost until the final whistle. However, Patryk Szysz equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 1:1 and send the game into extra time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nalepa's decisive strike

In the 100th minute, Michał Nalepa scored Odra's second goal with a shot from outside the penalty area. All three goals in the match were scored by players who came on as substitutes.

According to the match statistics, Śląsk had more possession, 58% to 42%, and registered 28 shots compared with 14 by their opponents. At the same time, the Opole side hit the target more often, 10 times compared with five. Śląsk became the 14th Ekstraklasa team to be eliminated from the current Polish Cup campaign.

Three days before the match, Odra ended its cooperation with coach Łukasz Tomczyk. He was urgently replaced by Piotr Plewnia.

Read us on