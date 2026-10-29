In Poland, Korona Kielce became the 13th Ekstraklasa club to be eliminated from the Polish Football Cup. In the round of 32, the team lost 1-2 in Warsaw to first-division side Polonia. Radomiak Radom also lost 1-2 after extra time to second-division Avia Świdnik, RMF24 reports.

Elimination of Ekstraklasa clubs

In the previous round of the tournament, Legia Warsaw, Widzew Łódź, Pogoń Szczecin, Zagłębie Lubin, as well as Kraków clubs Wisła, Wieczysta and Cracovia, ended their campaigns. Legia are the most decorated team in the history of the Polish Cup, having won the trophy 21 times.

GKS Katowice, Motor Lublin and Piast Gliwice were also eliminated in the round of 32. One of the biggest surprises was the 1-0 victory of Siarka Tarnobrzeg, which plays in the third league—the fourth tier of Polish football—over reigning Polish champions Lech Poznań.

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Round-of-16 participants

Among Ekstraklasa clubs, current trophy holders Górnik Zabrze, Raków Częstochowa, Wisła Płock and Jagiellonia Białystok have already reached the round of 16. Śląsk Wrocław were due to play in Opole against first-division representatives Odra.

First-division sides Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza, Ruch Chorzów, Chrobry and Polonia Warsaw also advanced to the next stage. From the second league, Górnik Łęczna, GKS Tychy, Sokół Kleczew and Avia progressed, while the fourth tier will be represented by Siarka and Polonia Środa Wielkopolska.

The draw for the round-of-16 pairings is scheduled for Friday at 12:30. Matches at this stage are to take place in early December, while the Polish Cup final is scheduled for May 2, 2027, at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw.

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