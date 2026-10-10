In Wrocław, Poland, Lech Poznań defeated local side Śląsk 4-1 in a match of the 10th round of Poland's Ekstraklasa. Thanks to this victory, the reigning Polish champions temporarily moved into first place in the standings, Interia Sport reports.

Goal in the first half

The hosts could have opened the scoring in the 24th minute: Yehor Matsenko went one-on-one with Lech goalkeeper Mateusz Lis after a pass from Piotr Samiec-Talar, but shot straight at the keeper.

The Poznań side scored in the 31st minute. Following a cross by Pablo Rodríguez and a headed layoff from Mateusz Skrzypczak, the ball reached Filip Jagiełło, who put the visitors ahead with a volley.

Wålemark scores twice

At the start of the second half, Pablo Rodríguez extended Lech's advantage: the ball struck Śląsk defender Mariusz Malec after his shot and changed direction. In the 70th minute, Patrik Wålemark, who had come on as a substitute shortly before, received a pass from Mikael Ishak, beat Malec and fired into the near corner.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Three minutes later, the Swedish footballer completed his brace, again taking advantage of a pass inside the penalty area and shooting just inside the post. The hosts reduced the deficit in stoppage time, when Grzegorz Tomasiewicz headed home a corner kick.

Lech had possession for 62% of the game and registered 13 shots, five of them on target. Śląsk had seven shots, with four on target. The Wrocław side, which had not won a league match since August 2, remained in the relegation zone.

In the next round, Lech will host Korona Kielce on October 18, while Śląsk will play away against Motor Lublin on October 17.

Read us on