Ireland's Leinster claimed a comeback 24-18 victory over Munster in a United Rugby Championship derby at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The hosts trailed 0-13 but scored three tries in the second half and earned a bonus point. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Munster take an early lead

Munster opened the scoring with a Charlie O'Shea penalty after a high tackle by James Ryan. Shane Daly then scored the first try of the match following a move involving O'Shea, Sean O'Brien and Craig Casey. Another O'Shea penalty, kicked from near the halfway line with the help of the wind, extended the visitors' lead to 13 points.

Leinster reduced the deficit late in the first half: Jamison Gibson-Park sent Tommy O'Brien through for a try with an accurate pass, and he beat Ben O'Connor. During the match, Munster player Gavin Coombes said that an opponent had grabbed him by the groin. After consulting the video assistant, referee Andrew Brace told Munster captain Tadhg Beirne that there was no conclusive video evidence to review the incident, although it could be referred to a disciplinary commissioner.

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Three tries after the break

At the start of the second half, Munster were awarded a penalty, but it was cancelled due to a late tackle by Ciaran Brooks. Leinster then increased the pressure: Ryan Baird scored a try, while Alex Nankivell received a yellow card for a series of infringements by his team. Joey Carbery converted the try and reduced the gap to one point.

While Nankivell was off the field, Leinster capitalised on their opponents' failed line-out. Gibson-Park provided his third try assist of the match, this time for Charlie Tector, who put the hosts ahead with 16 minutes remaining. After a lengthy stoppage caused by Daly's serious injury, Jamie Osborne scored Leinster's fourth try. In the final minute, Ben O'Connor replied with a try for Munster, earning his team a losing bonus point.

Leinster will play Connacht next, while Munster will host the Sharks at Thomond Park.

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