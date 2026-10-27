McInnes feels guilty over Hearts exit ahead of return — BBC Sport

In Scotland, Rangers head coach Derek McInnes said he feels guilty over his summer departure from Hearts. On Wednesday, he will return to Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh for the first time since moving to the Glasgow club and expects an unfriendly reaction from supporters of his former team, BBC Sport reports.

Return to Tynecastle

McInnes said he understands the attitude of Hearts fans. He had hoped to walk onto the pitch and greet the stands, but does not expect a response in return. The coach stressed that he loved his time at the Edinburgh club, although the period was short-lived.

According to him, Hearts were “a breath of fresh air” for Scottish football last season. McInnes also said he is proud of the club’s achievements, which, in his view, managed to compete with Rangers and Celtic despite having significantly fewer financial resources.

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Disappointment after title challenge

Last season, Hearts led the Scottish Premiership for most of the campaign. However, in the final round the team lost 1-3 to Celtic at Celtic Park, after which the reigning champion retained the title. McInnes recalled that Hearts collected 80 points after the previous season, in which they finished in the bottom six.

The coach said the club experienced strong disappointment at the end of the season because they believed they could have won the championship. He said he wanted to become the manager who won a title outside the dominance of Celtic and Rangers, and believes that several controversial decisions did not go in favour of his then team.

McInnes added that he understands the feelings of supporters after his move. He had previously felt disappointment himself when Hearts captain and top scorer Lawrence Shankland announced his move to Rangers. The manager also called Hearts a well-run club and considers it a title contender this season under Wouter Vrancken.

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