Nigeria and Ghana have reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which is underway in Morocco. Nigeria will play Venezuela for a place in the semifinals, while Ghana will face Japan, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Eight teams remain in the tournament, which began with 24 national sides. Nigeria started the group stage with a 1-2 loss to Poland, but subsequently defeated Puerto Rico and the reigning champions from the DPRK. In the round of 16, the Nigerian team beat Mexico 2-1.

A chance to return to the semifinals

Nigeria last played in the semifinals of the U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2022 in India, where it finished third. Its opponent, Venezuela, unexpectedly defeated Germany 1-0 in the round of 16. The Venezuelan team is seeking to reach the semifinals for the third consecutive time.

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Ghana gained momentum in the tournament after an opening defeat: the team drew 3-3 with Brazil and also secured victories over Canada and Argentina. Before its match against Kenya, Japan had won three consecutive games without conceding a goal, against Zambia, France and Venezuela.

Other quarterfinal pairings

In the other two quarterfinals, the reigning two-time champions from the DPRK will play the United States, while China will face Brazil. China scored 13 goals in the group stage and advanced past France in a penalty shootout. Brazil drew 3-3 with Poland in the round of 16 and also progressed thanks to a penalty shootout.

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