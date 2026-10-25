Pakistan bowl out England for 241 despite Duckett century — Dawn

Pakistan’s cricket team bowled England out for 241 runs in 46.4 overs in a tri-series ODI match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets for 46 runs, Dawn reports.

Early losses

Afridi began England’s innings with two wickets: Tom Banton was dismissed for four runs in the first over, while Joe Root was out for five in the third. England captain Harry Brook was dismissed for one run after a misunderstanding between the batters involving debutant Razaullah and wicketkeeper Saad Baig.

Haris Rauf also took the wicket of Jordan Cox, who scored six runs. After 10 overs, England had 52 runs and had lost four wickets, while their score after the first five overs was 19-3.

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Duckett’s century

Ben Duckett reached his half-century off 56 balls and his fifth ODI century off 104 balls. The left-handed batter finished the innings with 105 runs off 111 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes. It was his first ODI century against Pakistan.

Sam Curran became Duckett’s main partner: their partnership added 93 runs for the fifth wicket and lifted England’s score from 52-4 to 145. Curran scored 42 runs off 52 balls before Afridi broke the partnership.

End of the innings

Arafat Minhas dismissed Duckett in the 37th over. Razaullah claimed his first ODI wicket by catching the ball off his own bowling when Will Jacks was dismissed. At the end of the innings, Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 36 runs off 28 balls, including three sixes. Debutant Henry Crocombe was the last to be dismissed, with Afridi removing him for eight runs.

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