South Africa's cricket team defeated Australia by 176 runs in the third Test in Cape Town and won the series. On the final day of the match, Australia needed 288 runs to win, but ended their second innings on 111 runs, BBC Sport reports.

Australia lost seven wickets before lunch

Kagiso Rabada dismissed two Australian players in the first over of the final day, before later forcing Travis Head to play the ball to slip. This wicket made Rabada the fastest bowler to reach 350 wickets in Test cricket.

Australia were 60/7 by the lunch break. Josh Inglis was run out after Cameron Green called him through for a run. Spinner Simon Harmer also dismissed Alex Carey and Cooper Connolly. In the afternoon, the Australians effectively gave up on trying to win: captain Pat Cummins faced 40 balls before scoring his first run.

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Criticism from David Warner

Former Australia opener David Warner, who ended his Test career in January 2024, sharply criticised his former team's performance on Fox Sports. According to him, Australia's display was terrible, shameful and un-Australian, while the batters let the bowlers down throughout the series.

Harmer finished the match with the best figures of his career — six wickets for 16 runs. Nathan Lyon was Australia's top scorer in the second innings, remaining not out on 33 runs. South Africa's victory returned the team to the top of the world rankings.

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