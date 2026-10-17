On Merseyside, Chelsea defeated Everton 2-0 in a Premier League match. Pedro Neto scored both goals in the second half: he opened the scoring 43 seconds after play resumed and scored again in the 90th minute. As Sky Sports News reports, this defeat was Everton’s first of the Premier League season.

Controversial incident before the break

Before the break, Chelsea forward Morgan Rogers escaped punishment after an incident involving James Garner. According to former Premier League referee Mike Dean, Rogers’ actions deserved at least a yellow card, while Dean himself believed the player should have been sent off. In the first half, referee Paul Tierney showed five yellow cards — the first time this had happened in a Premier League match since February.

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Martinez injury and league standings

Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez sustained a head injury in the second half after colliding with Jarrad Branthwaite in the penalty area. Medical staff treated the goalkeeper for almost nine minutes, after which he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Everton managed only one shot on target in the second half. The team’s best chance fell to Thierno Barry, who headed the ball straight into Martinez’s hands. Chelsea also hit the crossbar late in the first half following a shot by Moises Caicedo. The London club secured its first win away at Everton since August 2022, collected 13 points in seven matches and moved ahead of its opponent in the table.

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