The 2027 Dakar Rally will not be held in Saudi Arabia due to security concerns. Race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation and Saudi Motorsport Company jointly decided to relocate the competition scheduled for January 1–15, 2027.

A new location will be announced later

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the new venue for the race is expected to be named in the coming days. ASO said the decision was linked to recent events in the region and was exceptional and one-off in nature.

The Dakar Rally has been held in Saudi Arabia since 2020. Earlier, Reuters, citing sources familiar with the World Rally-Raid Championship, reported that the race could be held in Africa.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return planned for 2028

Organisers said the Dakar Rally is to return to Saudi Arabia in 2028, when its 50th anniversary edition will take place. The race became another sporting event in the country affected by the security situation amid attacks by Iran-linked Yemeni Houthis.

Earlier, the Asian Tour indefinitely postponed the Saudi International golf tournament, the urban cycling world championship was cancelled, and the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament was moved to December. The World Rally Championship also removed Saudi Arabia from its calendar.

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