Australian cricketer Matt Renshaw scored 190 runs from 397 balls in the first Test match against South Africa in Durban. His innings helped Australia, who had lost six wickets for 124 runs, finish their innings on 390. As BBC Sport reports, this is Renshaw’s first Test century in nine years and 280 days.

Renshaw’s personal best

The 30-year-old left-handed batter set a personal best in Test cricket. Previously, his best score was 184 runs against Pakistan in January 2017 — it was his fourth Test after making his debut at the age of 20.

Before returning to Australia’s Test side this year, Renshaw had played 10 matches and averaged 19.41. On the first day of the match against South Africa, he hit the ball to the boundary only three times. During his first 50 runs, 14.2% of his balls were attacking — the lowest figure among Australia’s top-order batters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Partnerships after six wickets

Renshaw and captain Pat Cummins added 86 runs in partnership. He then controlled a 134-run partnership with Nathan Lyon, who batted at number 10. Renshaw took on the play more often, including to protect Lyon from South Africa’s fast bowlers, among whom was Anrich Nortje.

Renshaw added another 21 runs with Josh Hazlewood before being dismissed in the first over after the tea break. South Africa’s leading bowler was Wiaan Mulder, with four wickets for 68 runs. After Australia’s innings ended, South Africa had 22 overs to respond and lost opening batter Ryan Rickelton, who was dismissed without scoring after three balls.

Fight for a place in the team

Renshaw was recalled to Australia’s Test team in August as an opening batter in place of Jake Weatherald. In the Durban match, he batted at number five because Cameron Green was unable to play. Nick Maddinson opened the innings alongside Travis Head, forming Australia’s 11th different opening pair since David Warner’s retirement.

Read us on