Borussia Dortmund defeated Werder Bremen 3:2 in the second round of the German Cup. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning goal in stoppage time from a free kick. This was reported by The Express Tribune.

Victory after Werder's comeback

The home side held a two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Serhou Guirassy and Carney Chukwuemeka. However, former Borussia striker Niclas Füllkrug, who came on as a substitute, scored twice in four minutes to level the score.

As the match was heading toward extra time, Sabitzer curled the ball into the top-left corner from a free kick, securing Dortmund's place in the next round of the tournament. He told Sky Germany that he was pleased with the goal and considers it important both for the team and for himself.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other cup-round matches

In another match, RB Leipzig, playing with a numerical disadvantage, defeated third-division side Rot-Weiss Essen 2:1. Christoph Baumgartner scored twice in the final 12 minutes of the match. The hosts opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Lukas Brumme, while Nicolas Seiwald received a second yellow card before the break.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hamburg 3:1, Cologne thrashed Union 5:0, while Mainz and Elversberg were eliminated after defeats to Bochum and Darmstadt respectively. Augsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach also advanced to the round of 16.

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