Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz defeated Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in the first round of the ATP 500 tournament in Basel, Switzerland. The match on October 27 ended 3:6, 6:3, 6:4. In the match for a place in the quarterfinals, Hurkacz will face Holger Rune, Interia Sport reports.

Lost first set

Bergs broke serve in the fourth game of the opening set to take a 3:1 lead. Hurkacz had two opportunities to break back in the seventh game, but the Belgian retained his advantage and won the set 6:3.

In the second set, the tennis players confidently held serve until the eighth game. In the third game, Hurkacz recovered from 0:30 on his own serve. With the score at 4:3 in his favor, he converted a break point thanks to a forehand, then saved two break points on his serve and levelled the match at one set apiece — 6:3.

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Hurkacz’s decisive break

At the start of the deciding set, Hurkacz saved three break points when trailing 0:40 in a game on his own serve. He later converted his third break opportunity to move ahead. Bergs had a chance to reduce the deficit in the eighth game when he led 30:15 while receiving, but the Pole did not allow his opponent to break back.

Before the tournament in Basel, Hurkacz was ranked 28th in the ATP rankings, having returned to the top 30 after a 16-month break. Bergs had previously defeated Carlos Alcaraz at the tournament in Shanghai. Rune, who will be Hurkacz’s next opponent, returned to competition several weeks ago after an almost year-long break due to a complete Achilles tendon rupture.

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