UAE cricket captain Rahul Chopra suffered heat exhaustion during the match against the Netherlands in Dubai: according to him, his vision went dark. After receiving medical assistance, the 31-year-old player returned to the field and finished the innings on 82 not out, The National reports.

Medical assistance

Chopra felt unwell during the first match of the Cricket World Cup League Two tri-series. Paramedics and the team’s medical services director, Manish Pardeshi, escorted him off the field. The player was treated in an ambulance near the ground to lower his body temperature.

After returning, Chopra explained that he decided to continue playing because he had already adapted to the conditions and wanted to add another 10–20 runs for the team. He called the heat too intense and said it was the first time he had experienced such a condition during a cricket match.

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Netherlands win

The UAE scored 244 runs, while the Netherlands reached the target of 245 with three wickets in hand. Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd scored a century.

The heat and high humidity also affected Dutch bowlers Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren, who were forced to interrupt their bowling spells because of painful cramps. UAE strength and conditioning specialist Azharuddin Qureshi said that October conditions in Dubai were unusually difficult this year due to humidity.

UAE’s upcoming matches

Regardless of the results of the remaining matches in the series against the Netherlands and Oman, the UAE will finish Cricket World Cup League Two in last place. In December, the team will play in a qualifying playoff in Nepal, where it will compete to retain its ODI status.

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