A court in Rosario, Argentina, sentenced 45-year-old Sergio Di Vanni to seven and a half years in prison in a case involving threats against footballer Ángel Di María and his family. According to RMF24, the man, linked to the ultras of Newell's Old Boys, sought to prevent the 2022 World Cup champion from returning to Argentina and joining Rosario Central.

Intimidation of the footballer's family

The court found that Di Vanni had ordered a series of actions to intimidate the player. In particular, shots were fired near the gated residential complex where Di María owns property. A pig's head bearing gunshot marks was left near the real estate agency run by the footballer's sister.

Di María's family also received threatening messages that mentioned his daughter. According to the investigation, these actions were part of an internal struggle for influence among Newell's Old Boys ultras. The perpetrators of the threats were to be paid 4 million pesos — approximately $2,600 — investigators say.

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Other defendants in the case

In June 2026, 25-year-old Belén Gutiérrez, whom the investigation considers an accomplice, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after reaching an agreement. Another suspect remains in custody.

Because of the threats, Di María initially refused to return to his homeland, prioritizing the safety of his loved ones. The footballer later changed his decision: in 2025, he signed a contract with Rosario Central and, according to the outlet, helped the club win the Argentine championship.

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