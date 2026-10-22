Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) has referred to the Administrative Sports Tribunal (TAD) the matter of La Liga president Javier Tebas' remarks about the communication strategy of the Real Madrid TV channel. As Anadolu Agency reports, the CSD initiated the review on October 22.

Grounds for the review

The council asked the TAD to assess whether Tebas' statements could have violated Article 76.4.b of Spain's 1990 Sports Law. It classifies public actions that undermine sporting dignity or decency as serious violations.

In a post on social network X on October 16, Tebas compared Real Madrid TV's communication strategy with propaganda methods used by Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Nazi Germany. The La Liga president stated that the comparison concerned communication methods specifically, rather than Nazi ideology or fans of the Madrid club.

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The club's and Tebas' response

Real Madrid called the remarks unacceptable and demanded Tebas' immediate resignation from his positions as La Liga president and vice president of the Spanish Football Federation. CSD president José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes also criticized the comparison and called on Tebas to apologize to the club.

In response to the referral to the tribunal, Tebas accused the CSD of failing to react to repeated statements by Real Madrid against La Liga and Spanish refereeing. The TAD must determine whether there are grounds for disciplinary proceedings. Serious violations may result in warnings, fines, or suspension.

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