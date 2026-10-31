Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar will not compete until 2027 after a crash at the Vuelta a España in August, which left him with three vertebral fractures. As BBC Sport reports, UAE Team Emirates-XRG said that the decision not to return the five-time Tour de France winner to competition until 2027 would allow him to recover fully without setting a specific return date.

Three vertebral fractures and concussion

After the crash, the 28-year-old athlete underwent surgery for a fractured collarbone. Initially, Pogačar was diagnosed with a fracture of the seventh cervical vertebra, while further examinations in his home country revealed fractures of the first and second thoracic vertebrae.

The cyclist told The Athletic that after receiving the examination results, he felt relieved that he was alive and able to stand. He also suffered a concussion, which caused dizziness, nausea and impaired coordination in the first weeks after the crash. According to Pogačar, because of this condition he could not shower by himself and needed help from the team doctor.

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Recovery and plans for a return

At the time of the crash, Pogačar was aiming to collect all Grand Tour titles by adding a Vuelta victory to his Giro d’Italia title and five Tour de France victories. Because of his injuries, he was also unable to defend the rainbow jersey of world champion at the World Championships in Montreal last month.

The athlete noted that the first weeks of recovery were psychologically difficult. He began to feel better after starting daily physiotherapy and training on an indoor trainer.

Pogačar currently feels no discomfort, but must avoid further crashes, lifting heavy objects with his left arm and putting strain on his neck. He expects to return next year, but said he would be more cautious about risks after crashes in the future.

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