Welsh cyclist Anna Morris won her third gold medal at the Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai. On Saturday, the 31-year-old athlete won the women’s Madison together with 19-year-old Scot Erin Boothman, BBC Sport reports.

Victory in the Madison

Morris and Boothman scored 40 points, finishing ahead of France, which took second place, and Japan, which came third. For Morris, this medal was her third gold at the tournament in Shanghai.

Earlier, the athlete won the omnium as well as the team pursuit. In the team event, Josie Knight and Millie Couzens competed alongside Morris and Boothman.

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“I can barely find the words. I will need time to take it in and process it,” Morris said. According to her, after several intense days, she now has time to process it all and enjoy the result.

Historic achievement and another gold

Morris became the first woman to win gold in the team pursuit, omnium and Madison at a single World Championships since the women’s Madison was introduced to the programme in 2017. She is a seven-time world champion.

Great Britain received another gold medal on Saturday from 22-year-old English rider Millie Couzens. In an all-British final of the women’s individual pursuit, she beat 29-year-old Josie Knight by half a second. Couzens led from the first lap and finished in 4 minutes 21.505 seconds, winning her second gold medal at these championships. Great Britain leads the medal table with six gold medals.

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