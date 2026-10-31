In Płock, Poland, Wisła Płock drew 2:2 with Piast Gliwice in a match of the 13th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. The hosts were losing 0:2 after the first half but came back after the break. Interia Sport reported on the course of the match.

Piast scored twice before the break

The visitors opened the scoring in the 24th minute. Andreas Katsantonis took advantage of Kamiński's mistake and scored from close range. Before the break, Piast controlled the game, and in the 37th minute Oskar Lesniak doubled the team's lead.

Before the break, Wisła did not register a single shot on target. At the same time, Piast had an opportunity to extend their lead, but Ivan Lima failed to convert his chance.

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The hosts levelled the score

The second half began productively for the Płock side: Olaf Kobacki reduced the deficit as early as the 46th minute. Fifteen minutes later, he left the pitch.

In the 64th minute, Sekulski levelled the score after a pass from Silva. The teams did not score again. According to match statistics, Wisła had 21 shots against Piast's 17, but trailed in possession — 45% to 55%.

After this draw, Wisła Płock have 15 points from 12 matches and sit 12th in the Ekstraklasa. Piast are in fifth place. In the next round, the Płock team will play away against Motor Lublin, while the Gliwice club will face Śląsk in Wrocław.

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