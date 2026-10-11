The Ukrainian national judo team will compete in the European Team Cup in Riga

On October 17–18, the Latvian capital will host the 2026 Riga Millennium Team Cadet European Cup—a European team judo cup for cadets. The Ukrainian national team will compete in the event.

According to the International Judo Federation, more than 400 athletes from 19 countries have already registered for the competition, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine will be represented by 32 participants—23 boys and 9 girls.

Source: IJF

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