AMD announces FSR 4.1 for Xbox consoles — The Verge

AMD has announced that its FSR 4.1 image upscaling technology will come to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, as well as laptops, Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, and handheld devices such as the Xbox Ally X. The Verge reports. However, Xbox console owners will have to wait for it to arrive.

Devices and graphics cards

Starting October 20, FSR 4.1 is expected to begin rolling out for Radeon RX 6000 graphics processors, devices based on Ryzen AI Max 300 and 400 series chips, as well as Ryzen AI 9 300 and 400 series chips. Owners of Radeon RX 6000 cards and devices with Gorgon Halo or Strix Halo processors will receive the technology with the Adrenalin Edition 26.10.1 driver.

AMD introduced FSR 4.1 for Radeon RX 9000 graphics cards in March and promised to extend the technology to older graphics processors during the year. According to the company, FSR 4.1 can improve performance in more than 300 supported games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 6, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Xbox support

Xbox Chief Technical Officer Scott Van Vliet said that the company had worked closely with AMD to optimize the technology, providing developers with an additional tool to improve game performance and visual quality.

The announcement came several weeks after Sony and AMD introduced Quick Spectral Super Resolution for the base PlayStation 5. The technology is based on the companies’ joint work under Project Amethyst.

Read us on