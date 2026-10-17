Anthropic circulates AI bill among US lawmakers — The Hindu

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI assistant, is circulating a draft federal law on artificial intelligence regulation among US lawmakers. The document is intended to fill a gap in federal legislation concerning risks associated with this technology, The Hindu reports.

Blocking models through the courts

Under the draft, federal authorities could block the release or use of an AI model if there is an imminent risk of death or serious injury to more than 50 people, or losses exceeding $1 billion. Such a decision would require a judge's approval.

An Anthropic representative told AFP that the initiative would give the US government the ability to block or restrain dangerous deployments of the most powerful models. The draft also provides for testing of such models by their developers, public transparency regarding the results, independent evaluation, and maintaining a robust safety program.

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Federal rules instead of state laws

In the United States, AI policy under President Donald Trump has largely relied on voluntary industry commitments and executive orders. Congress has yet to pass a federal law on artificial intelligence and will be in recess until the conclusion of next month's midterm elections.

The proposed law would also preempt individual state laws, including those currently in force in California. Charlie Bullock, a researcher at the Institute for Law & AI think tank, called the proposal quite sensible and said it goes beyond what other laboratories developing advanced models have done. At the same time, he considers it weaker than the FRONTIER Act bill introduced in the House of Representatives in the summer.

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