Apple may call its upcoming smart home hub HomeView and unveil it at the company’s Welcome home event. According to Engadget, citing Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the device is expected to become a Siri-based smart home control center, with shipments possibly beginning in mid-November.

A display for controlling Siri

The View part of the name is intended to emphasize the presence of a display. According to Gurman, the device will primarily be controlled through Siri and voice commands rather than function as a tablet, as a name such as HomePad might suggest.

HomeView is expected to be released in two versions: a tabletop model with a metal speaker base and a wall-mounted model. The tabletop version may be available in space gray, silver, Starlight, and pink, while the wall-mounted version will be offered only in space gray and silver.

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Apps and partner devices

HomeView reportedly will not have access to the App Store and will support a limited set of Apple apps. According to Bloomberg, the company is counting on the use of third-party accessories that can be connected using Siri, the Home app, or Apple devices.

Apple is also working with LG on smart home devices, including doorbells, thermostats, and outdoor security cameras. For the European market, the company is cooperating with Schneider Electric SE, according to Gurman. All such third-party products may be released under the Apple Home Collection brand. Gurman predicts that LG devices may begin shipping no earlier than the end of the year.

In addition to HomeView, Apple may unveil an updated HomePod mini with an S10 chip and a new Apple TV set-top box with an A19 chip. They are expected to go on sale and appear in Apple stores on October 30.

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