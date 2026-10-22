Apple is introducing a Made for iPhone Duo badge in the App Store for apps and games optimized for the company’s new foldable smartphone. The badge will indicate whether an app uses the additional space of the device’s inner and outer displays, The Verge reports.

How apps use two screens

Netflix will be able to show series and films across the entire inner display of the iPhone Duo, while a feed of short videos will be available on the outer screen. In Prime Video, users will be able to watch content on a partially folded device: the video will be displayed in the upper section, while cast information will appear in the lower section.

Apple also said that Microsoft Word and Outlook on the iPhone Duo will offer an experience close to that of a desktop computer. In Word, formatting tools will be placed next to the document, while Outlook will display the list of emails alongside the open message. Zoom will be able to show a video conference and shared content on the inner screen simultaneously.

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List of optimized apps

Among other apps adapted for the iPhone Duo, Apple named Paramount Plus, NYT Cooking, Yelp, Lyft, and United Airlines. At the same time, testing by The Verge showed that some apps marked as optimized, including Instagram, still have bugs.

Launch of App Store collections

On Friday, Apple plans to launch editorial collections for the iPhone Duo in the App Store. The company also said that app updates will be released throughout the year. Sales of the iPhone Duo will begin on Friday, with the device starting at $1,999, while the number of smartphones available for purchase without pre-order will be limited.

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