The South Korean army has demonstrated its generative AI system Arvis for the first time at the 9th Infantry Division in Goyang. The system was developed in August 2025 and entered service in 2026. Its purpose is to reduce the time needed for document processing, report preparation and other administrative tasks, Korea Herald reports.

Arvis was trained primarily on army regulations, administrative procedures and other military data. The system responds only to requests within approved areas. During the demonstration, it refused to provide the whereabouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, explaining that it did not have access to such information. Requests for the most sensitive information are also blocked.

Automation of service tasks

According to the army, a set of administrative tasks that previously took a combined 700 minutes per week can be completed in 21 minutes through automation. This means a 97% reduction in time. In particular, Arvis can prepare a warning notice for the internal military network based on weather data and safety recommendations.

The system is currently available through computers on the army intranet. At the same time, the military is working on using it on mobile devices for field combat training. By 2034, the army plans to deploy more than 60,000 such devices. Arvis 2.0, scheduled for release in December, is expected to gain more capabilities for autonomous task execution.

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Kiosks and weapons tracking

As part of an initiative to create “smart units,” the military also demonstrated barracks kiosks and command center systems. Using a touch-screen kiosk and a fingerprint, soldiers can apply for leave or a medical appointment, view training schedules and obtain information about guard duty.

At the command center, guard orders can be generated automatically, taking into account servicemembers on leave or outside the base. Sensors also send alerts about deviations in the condition of facilities, including a temperature increase in a warehouse.

The system also covers weapons tracking. In peacetime, an authorized commander opens the smart weapons rack with an identification card or fingerprint, while servicemembers can unlock only the weapons assigned to them. In wartime, the locking system can be disabled so that servicemembers can obtain weapons immediately. The system records their issuance and return in real time and can notify the command center if a soldier leaves a designated area while records show that they are carrying a weapon.

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