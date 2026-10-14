Streaming service Deezer expects to make a toggle available by the end of the year that will allow users to hide music created by artificial intelligence. Once activated, AI tracks, albums, and related artists will not appear in search results, TechCrunch reports.

Demand for AI music filtering

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said the company sees clear user demand for the ability to filter out such content. According to him, users will be able, if they choose, to remove AI music entirely from their experience of using the service and focus on human creativity.

The company cited a survey from last year, according to which about 45% of Deezer users wanted a way to remove AI-generated music from their feeds. One factor behind introducing the new option was the sharp increase in the volume of such content on the platform.

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The volume of AI tracks is growing

Last year, Deezer introduced tools to detect music generated by artificial intelligence. At the time, such tracks accounted for 10% of daily uploads to the platform. In July, the company reported that their share had exceeded 50%, or an average of 90,000 tracks per day.

Other music services are also introducing their own approaches to AI content. Bandcamp has completely banned such tracks, Tidal has stopped monetization for users who upload AI music, and Spotify is making relevant tracks and artists more visible through labeling.

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