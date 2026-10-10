Music distributor DistroKid confirmed the removal of a small number of recordings in response to claims by Universal Music Group (UMG) set out in a lawsuit. At the same time, musicians complain that works not created with the help of artificial intelligence are also disappearing from streaming platforms, The Verge reports.

Musicians' complaints

Musician McGwire said that six of his tracks were removed from streaming services. According to him, DistroKid did not notify him of the removal either before or after it, so he had to request an explanation himself. He also said that before speaking with a service representative, he had to go through a lengthy exchange with a bot.

Among the removed tracks was a cover version of Stevie Wonder's song Isn’t She Lovely, for which, McGwire claims, he had the proper license. Another track used a beat purchased on a marketplace and licensed to other artists as well. Another composition, he said, was removed over alleged use of a sample without proper permission, although the song from which the sample was supposedly taken was released two years after McGwire's track.

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UMG lawsuit and DistroKid's response

Rapper Insane Ian reported that an original song was removed without prior notice or an explanation of the reasons. Rapper King Chase said that DistroKid removed an entire album by an artist he worked with without notification. According to him, the release had been available for three to four years and had not received any copyright infringement warnings.

UMG filed a lawsuit against DistroKid in September. In it, the company alleges that DistroKid used deceptive business practices and infringed copyrights. DistroKid Vice President of Artist Relations Amanda Ferri said that the company denies UMG's accusations. According to her, DistroKid regrets the inconvenience to artists and is working to minimize it while preserving artists' ability to release music.

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