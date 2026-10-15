At its first Config event in India, Figma introduced Figma Specs, a Markdown-based editor for describing a company’s design language and the rules for working with it. The document is intended to become a shared reference for teams and AI agents creating designs on the platform. TechCrunch reports on the update.

Rules for design and agents

Figma Specs can be a separate file or placed directly on a project canvas. In addition to text, the document can include links to canvas elements, FigJam diagrams, code layers, and completed designs.

Teams will also be able to centrally add design and code libraries, as well as guidelines, to the design system. According to the company, agents will be able to access this context to more accurately follow established brand rules when working with generative AI.

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Public beta of Code Layers

The company has also opened a public beta of Code Layers, a feature that adds code to designs on the canvas to create more interactive prototypes. It was previously tested in a closed beta in June. Users will be able to ask an agent to turn a design into code or modify part of the code to refine a prototype.

Figma Chief Design Officer Loredana Crisan told TechCrunch that 17 times more lines of code are now being created than before, while the number of releases has grown by only 1.3 times. According to her, a significant portion of code is written to explore and define the future product rather than directly for release.

Figma announced support for more than 20 new tools through MCP, including Open Code, Dia, Grok Bot, and Indian AI startup Sarvam. In addition, the company is integrating Payload, the open-source headless CMS it acquired last year, with Figma Make for building dynamic websites and managing content. According to Figma, Payload downloads have increased sixfold over the past 12 months.

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