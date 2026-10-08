US company GlobalFoundries has signed a $2 billion agreement with Taiwan’s TSMC to manufacture silicon interposers — components used to connect artificial intelligence processors and memory chips. Production will be launched at GlobalFoundries’ facility in Malta, New York, US, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Five-year contract

Under the five-year agreement, GlobalFoundries will expand the production capacity of its Malta site to manufacture components for TSMC. The company said the facility is set to become the first US-based source of silicon interposers used in advanced chip packaging technologies.

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Component for AI packaging

A silicon interposer is placed beneath processors and memory chips in advanced chip packages. It enables high-speed data exchange between these components. The ramp-up of mass production is expected in the first half of 2028. The agreement also provides a basis for further capacity expansion as demand for advanced packaging grows, as it has become one of the constraints on AI chip production due to a shortage of available manufacturing capacity.

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