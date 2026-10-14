Google to add AI scam warnings to Messages — Engadget

Google has announced new tools to protect Android from fraud and safeguard privacy. In particular, the Messages app will gain an optional Scam Detection feature that will use Gemini models to assess the sender’s intent and warn about potentially deceptive messages, Engadget reports.

Message and link checks

Users will be able to enable Scam Detection in the Messages settings. As an example, Google cited a situation in which an unknown sender allegedly sends the recipient a photo of them with their dog and, after receiving a reply that they have the wrong number, tries to continue the conversation and asks for the person’s name.

According to the company, messages will be analyzed in the Private AI Compute environment: they are encrypted and processed in a secure space inaccessible even to Google. The Gemini Nano model will also check links in Messages directly on the device before the user opens them.

The link-checking feature will be available on Google Pixel 10+, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 8, as well as on some other devices. Updated warnings about links from numbers not included in the contact list are expected to provide more context and time before opening a URL. The rollout of this optional setting is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

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Screen-sharing and call-forwarding protection

Google is also expanding Scam Detection in chat notifications: users will be able to see warnings about possible fraud without opening the message itself. The company is working with Honor, Motorola, OPPO, OnePlus, realme, vivo and Xiaomi, which are expected to enable this capability later this year.

Later this month, all devices running Android 15 and newer versions of the system will receive automatic privacy protection during screen sharing. If Chrome or Android WebView is open, the system will hide passwords, banking details and payment card security codes by default.

In early December, Google plans to launch protection against apps secretly enabling call forwarding on Pixel devices and some other devices. Android will also warn users if scammers try to persuade them to enter an MMI code to activate call forwarding.

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