Google has unveiled Fitbit Edge, a new fitness tracker in the Fitbit lineup positioned between Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch. The device costs $179.99 and combines the slim Fitbit Air band form factor with a 1.34-inch OLED display, TechCrunch reports.

Display and workout features

The Fitbit Edge display can show navigation directions, notifications, weather forecasts, and control music playback. According to Google, the device can automatically recognize and record up to 100 types of activity, including running, cycling, and walking. The tracker also supports more than 50 workout modes and can display prompts during exercise — for example, suggesting that users increase intensity or take a break.

The company says the built-in GPS in Fitbit Edge is 40% more accurate than in the previous generation. Sleep-stage detection accuracy has increased by 15%, according to its estimate, which is expected to improve sleep summaries and recommendations for users.

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Health Coach and battery life

Fitbit Edge is compatible with Google Health Coach powered by Gemini. A Google Health Premium subscription is required to use the service. The coach can use physical activity, health, and medical information to create weekly workout plans and adjust them according to the user's schedule.

The device also received the Health Guardian feature, designed to detect noticeable changes in health indicators over time, including indicators related to blood pressure and insulin resistance. Fitbit Edge is rated for up to seven days of battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Pre-orders are already available in the Google Store, while the device is scheduled to arrive in stores on October 27. The tracker will be released in Obsidian, Fog, Olive, and Canyon colors, while a special Stephen Curry version will cost $219.99.

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