Google has released AI Edge Foresight, a Mac application for creating meeting notes that can operate entirely without an internet connection. The program uses the local EmbeddingGemma 2 model with 740 million parameters and can capture notes during conversations in various applications as well as at in-person meetings, TechCrunch reports.

Notes and conversation transcripts

The AI Edge Foresight interface has a split screen: in one section, the user can make brief manual entries, while in the other, they can view AI-generated notes. This approach is similar to the Granola service, which also combines personal notes with automatic conversation processing.

While transcribing a meeting, users can add entries manually, review the conversation transcript, or ask questions to an assistant based on Gemma 4. The assistant can answer questions using meeting notes and documents added to the application.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A knowledge base without the internet

PDF files, Google Docs and Microsoft Office documents, regular text files, Markdown files, and web bookmarks can be uploaded to AI Edge Foresight. Based on these materials and meeting notes, users can create a knowledge base for answering questions in real time.

Google notes that the application is optimized for Apple Silicon computers. Offline mode makes it possible to work with notes while traveling or in places without network access. The market for automated note-taking tools remains competitive: in recent months, Wispr and Calendly have launched their own services, while Superhuman, formerly known as Grammarly, acquired the Fathom service.

Read us on