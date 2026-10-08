Google launches universal Gemini agent for business — The Verge

Google has announced the launch of the universal Gemini AI agent for corporate clients. The tool will be available in the Gemini Enterprise app and will allow users to communicate with the agent and assign it work tasks in a single interface, The Verge reports.

Work across apps and devices

Gemini will be able to work directly in Google Workspace services, including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Calendar. Users will also be able to interact with the agent from a mobile device, computer, through the web version, and via third-party apps, including Slack and Microsoft 365.

Since the tool operates in the cloud, it will retain the same context across all connected devices. According to Google, Gemini will automatically select the AI model that is best suited to a specific task.

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Sub-agents and corporate identity

The company said that Gemini will be able to involve specialized sub-agents to perform individual work tasks. It can also act as a colleague agent with a separate identity and its own email address in the @agents.company.com format.

For now, the new agent is available only to corporate clients as part of a closed preview. Previously, Google introduced the consumer agent Gemini Spark, which subscribers can use for tasks in Workspace and on the internet through a separate interface in the Gemini app.

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