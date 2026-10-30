India launches NVS-03 navigation satellite into orbit — Space.com

India successfully launched the NVS-03 navigation satellite on October 30 aboard a GSLV Mark II launch vehicle. The liftoff took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2:21 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, or 18:21 GMT and 23:51 Indian Standard Time. As Space.com reports, about 30 minutes after liftoff, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the satellite had been placed into its planned geostationary transfer orbit.

The third next-generation satellite

NVS-03 became the third next-generation satellite launched for India’s Navigation with Indian Constellation, or NavIC, system. It is a regional counterpart to the U.S. GPS, designed to provide positioning, navigation and timing services in India and in a region extending approximately 1,500 kilometers beyond the country.

The NavIC constellation currently has three fully operational satellites, while the system requires four to provide such services. Following the launch, NVS-03 must undergo commissioning and system checks.

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The fourteenth GSLV Mark II launch

This launch was the 14th for the 52-meter, three-stage GSLV Mark II rocket. Twelve of its 14 launches have been successful. The first GSLV Mark II launch took place in 2010. The previous version of the vehicle, GSLV Mark I, conducted six launches, two of which ended in failure.

NVS-03 also became the fourth orbital launch from Indian territory in 2026 and the third conducted by ISRO. Another launch was carried out in July by the private company Skyroot Aerospace, which, according to Space.com, became the first Indian company to successfully reach orbit at that time.

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