JustWatch, which operates a search service and guide for streaming platforms, has launched its own service, JustWatch TV. It will offer free ad-supported content viewing, a paid ad-free plan and a film rental store, TechCrunch reports.

Content from 30 partners

The new service launches with content from 30 partners. They include Paramount, New Regency, Fremantle, Bleecker Street and Vortex Media. The company also named other partners: Cineverse in the United States, LEONINE Studios in Germany, SND in France and Altitude in the United Kingdom.

JustWatch TV will be available in the existing apps and on the JustWatch website in 12 countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. The free tier will include a selection of ad-supported films and series.

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Paid plan and rentals

The ad-free JustWatch TV Plus version in the United States will offer more than 300 titles. It will also include advanced filters in the guide and the ability to hide films and series that have been watched or that the user did not like. The subscription will cost $3.99 per month or $49.99 for lifetime access.

The JustWatch TV Store rental shop will initially operate in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Paid-plan subscribers will be able to receive a 10% discount on hundreds of rental titles. The platform's catalog will focus mainly on older films, series and independent content. Users will also be able to submit requests for desired titles, influencing the content selection.

JustWatch has operated for 12 years and says its guide is used by 50 million people. The service is available in 140 markets and provides information on more than 500,000 films and series through more than 1,500 streaming service providers.

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