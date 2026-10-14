OpenAI infrastructure chief Sachin Katti said he will leave his position after approximately a year at the company. His last working day will be November 15, after which he will continue working with OpenAI as an adviser.

As CNBC reports, Katti said in a LinkedIn post that he decided to move on to build something new. He also wrote that working on artificial intelligence infrastructure at such a scale gave him experience in chips, systems, data centers, energy, supply chains, financing, and AI economics.

New head of the computing division

Uday Ruddarraju, who previously served as chief technology officer for computing, will lead OpenAI’s overall computing organization instead of Katti. According to an OpenAI spokesperson, he will oversee this area of the company.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

OpenAI’s computing organization develops the company’s infrastructure roadmap and is tasked with enabling the training and operation of its models. Ruddarraju joined OpenAI in July last year, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, he led infrastructure engineering at xAI, which SpaceX acquired earlier this year.

Spending on computing capacity

OpenAI is targeting approximately $600 billion in total spending on computing capacity by 2030. The company is also involved in multibillion-dollar data center projects in Ohio, Texas, and Georgia.

Katti’s departure became another personnel change in OpenAI’s leadership this year. In July, chief product and business officer Fidji Simo announced a transition to an adviser role, while in August longtime top executive Brad Lightcap and revenue chief Denise Dresser left the company.

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