In the United States, the International Trade Commission has launched an investigation under Section 337 of the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930 into vertical power delivery technologies, related components and computing devices. The respondents in the case include Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, Delta Electronics and Quanta Computer, Taipei Times reports.

Vicor's patent claims

The investigation covers 20 companies from Taiwan, China, Germany and the United States. The commission stressed that it has not yet made a decision on the merits of the case. According to Taiwan's International Trade Administration, the proceedings concern power delivery technologies used in servers for artificial intelligence systems.

The basis for the case was a complaint filed by Massachusetts-based Vicor Corp on September 9, as well as a supplementary filing the following day. Vicor claims that vertical power delivery systems, their components and devices using such technology infringe its patents when imported into the United States or sold on the U.S. market.

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The company is seeking a limited exclusion order banning imports of the products covered by the complaint, as well as cease and desist orders barring their sale in the United States. Other named respondents include China's Luxshare Precision Industry and Foxconn Industrial Internet.

Time frame for reviewing the case

Such Section 337 investigations usually last from 12 to 16 months. The case will be assigned to an administrative law judge, who will hold a hearing and issue an initial determination on a possible violation. It will then be reviewed by the commission itself, while the target date for completing the investigation is to be set within 45 days.

If the complaint is upheld, the USITC may issue import exclusion and cease and desist orders. Such measures take effect immediately and become final after 60 days unless they are disapproved by the U.S. Trade Representative. Delta Electronics said that it places great importance on intellectual property rights and compliance with laws in all jurisdictions and will respond to the investigation through legal procedures. The company also said that its products are currently not affected by the investigation.

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