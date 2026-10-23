South African author Coral Hart, who uses a pseudonym to protect her real name, said that she has published more than 370 books with the help of artificial intelligence since February 2025. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, over approximately 20 months of working with generative models, she released 371 titles, mostly novels.

Hart said that before using AI, she worked in publishing for 14 years and wrote several dozen works without these technologies. Studying different models and creating a system for preparing books took three months, she said.

How the author uses AI models

According to Hart, she first defines the story concept, style, character traits and chapter outline. Only after that does her system generate the text. The author uses several tools, including ChatGPT, Claude and Grok, because, in her view, each model has different strengths.

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She runs the first version of the manuscript through AI for editorial refinement, including to correct plot inconsistencies, unresolved storylines or changes in character descriptions. At the end, the text is read by a human proofreader, who corrects noticeable signs of machine generation and rewrites passages where necessary.

Criticism and sales

Hart said she received tens of thousands of hate messages and several death threats over her use of AI. She stressed that she decided to speak publicly about this way of working, although many authors who use such tools do not want to identify themselves.

By the author's own estimate, she has sold more than one million books in digital, print and audio formats and has earned more than $1 million since the beginning of the year. One of her novels entered Amazon's top 100 bestsellers. Hart also leads a team that has taught her methodology to several hundred people and is preparing to launch software for authors working with AI called Authorythm.

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