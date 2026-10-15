Space startups raised a record $20.8 billion in investment in the third quarter. This is nearly three times more than the $7.4 billion invested in the second quarter and more than double the previous high, The Express Tribune reports, citing a report by investment firm Seraphim.

Infrastructure attracted the most funding

Even excluding Blue Origin's $10 billion funding, the investment volume still amounted to a record $10.8 billion. During the quarter, 216 deals were concluded, compared with 140 in the previous quarter.

Companies working in launches and broader access to space received the most funding: $16.4 billion across 120 deals. Satellite communications, Earth observation and other space services companies raised another $4 billion.

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Commercial and government demand

Seraphim Space Vice President Lucas Bishop said that investors are responding to signs of commercial and institutional demand, rather than merely residual interest in initial public offerings. According to him, defense and government demand are increasingly supporting investments in launches, manufacturing and orbital infrastructure, as governments prioritize developing their own space capabilities.

Among the largest funding rounds in the quarter were $1.37 billion for Hadrian, $1 billion for Stoke Space and $500 million for K2 Space. North America accounted for about 70% of global funding volume since the beginning of the year, while in China the quarterly figure reached $3.3 billion across 49 deals. Seraphim expects that after an exceptional third quarter, the pace of fundraising will slow but remain above historical norms.

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