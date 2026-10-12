On October 12, Meta unveiled the Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full artificial intelligence models, which the company called its most powerful AI developments. The company aims to compete more actively with OpenAI and Anthropic, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Models for a personal agent and programming

According to Meta, Muse Wonder is expected to power the personal AI agent Muse in the near future. Initially, subscribers will gain access to the agent. The more powerful Muse Wonder Full model is available to subscribers of the Muse Code programming tool.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Following the announcement, Meta shares rose by about 4% in afternoon trading. In a blog post, the company said that 14 months ago it began restructuring its AI divisions and has since moved from upgrading its technological foundation to developing cutting-edge products.

Investments in AI development

The models were launched after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged to invest billions of dollars in artificial intelligence and actively recruited researchers over the past year. The report also notes that the launch of the personal Muse agent last month could open a path for Meta to monetize its significant AI investments through subscriptions. At the same time, the company faces concerns over user privacy.

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