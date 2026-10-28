Meta has released Waddle World in the Philippines, a Tamagotchi-style app in which users care for a virtual pet and can communicate with it. The game is currently available only in that country, Engadget reports.

In Waddle World, the user hatches an egg from which a pet emerges. It needs to be fed and played with. The virtual character can respond to messages and create illustrated entries related to conversations.

A diary in the form of a pet

Meta describes Waddle World as a diary disguised as a pet. Users can write or dictate diary entries as a way of communicating with the character. In response, it leaves messages and creates a small illustration. These responses are generated by Meta's artificial intelligence.

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The app has a 16-bit style. According to Waddle World's pages on the Apple App Store and Google Play, noticed by social media consultant Matt Navarra, the game became available at the end of September.

Mini-games and items

The app also includes mini-games that allow users to earn points to buy food and toys. These include a game involving stacking products on the character's head, catching falling stars while avoiding bombs, and a task of forming words from scrambled letters.

Meta previously also introduced Muse Charm, a physical egg-shaped device designed as an AI companion with the Muse avatar. The company plans to release the device before the holidays in December.

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