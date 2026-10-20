Meta’s AI app Muse recorded 10.2 million downloads in the US during its first 40 days after release. Since its September launch, the app has been downloaded 10.9 million times overall, TechCrunch reports, citing data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.

According to Sensor Tower senior analyst Kara Lee, only 11 other mobile apps had previously reached 10 million downloads in the US within their first 40 days after launch. The most recent example was the Threads app, which Meta launched in July 2023. Mobile games accounted for a significant share of the other apps with similar results.

Promotion spending

Meta is promoting Muse through its own services, whose audiences total 3.6 billion daily active users, and is also increasing advertising spending. According to Sensor Tower, Muse accounted for 39% of Meta’s total advertising spending in October, compared with 23% a month earlier.

In October, Muse ranked 21st among brands in the US by number of advertising impressions, rising from 73rd place in September. The app performs various tasks on users’ behalf.

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User retention

Sensor Tower also recorded higher audience retention rates for Muse compared with ChatGPT, Claude and Grok. Seven days after installation, 30% of US users continued using the app, while 23% were still using it after 14 days. The competitors’ average was 19% after seven days and 16% after two weeks.

On October 16, Muse’s number of daily active users reached 2.5 million for the first time, up 15% from a week earlier. In their first 40 days, ChatGPT recorded 3.7 million downloads in the US, Grok 500,000, and Claude 200,000. Globally, ChatGPT outpaced Muse, reaching about 15 million downloads, but Muse is currently available only in the US and Canada.

After its launch, Muse held first place in the US App Store every day except October 19, when it was briefly overtaken by the streaming app Kick. As of Tuesday, Muse again topped the App Store ranking and had been first in Google Play for the past 30 days.

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